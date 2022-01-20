Local Common Wealth holds first community summit; learn about preserving your voice, vote and value

Stock image | Photo by howtogoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Every 100 years, a new vision changes how we organize. From the Iroquois Confederacy to Benjamin Franklin’s Junto club, people have come together in the name of mutual improvement to build stronger communities.

In a time when many people feel like they no longer have a voice in their community, a group of individuals started examining past triumphs of teamwork, drawing inspiration from throughout the annals of history. The founders of Local Common Wealth, based in Southern Utah, spent about six years building their organization and creating a new vision of community using research, history and hope for the future.

“We believe that what we do together is more powerful than what we do alone,” co-founder Keith R. Kelsch said. “Local Common Wealth was created out of necessity.”

On Jan. 27, the group will hold their inaugural “Voice, Vote and Value Summit” at the Electric Theater in downtown St. George. Themed “A Renaissance in Community,” the summit focuses on the need for vision in Southern Utah and the strength of unifying voice, vote and value. Kelsch said participants will gain knowledge of how powerful they are as people and members of the community and what they can accomplish when they come together.

“We want to preserve those three qualities in each individual,” he said. “That’s how communities are formed and great things have been accomplished in the past.”

Kelsch, a general contractor and author, will deliver a keynote address along with Chilly Lizard CEO Robin Sanderson and Alive & Well CEO J.R. Martin. Following the speakers, participants will have the opportunity to network. The summit also features a vision board, entertainment and more.

Activities start at 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required and limited seats are available. All participants will receive a swag bag.

Local Common Wealth is a decentralized business network, Kelsch said. Its founders observed how placing control in the hands of one or a few people can destroy an organization, so the membership instead shoulders responsibility together.

The group was founded with three core principles:

Protect the voice, vote and value of all members.

Create responsible and lasting fellowship.

Build wealth both individually and jointly.

Members are encouraged to promote each other’s companies rather than pitching their own businesses. Separate networking teams meet weekly to not only strengthen fellowship, but also to discuss community needs and brainstorm ideas and solutions.

Dixie Business Outreach, the first of what Kelsch hopes will be many chapters of Local Common Wealth, is now accepting members. Prospective members may register as a business, nonprofit organization or student and must submit an application that will be reviewed by the group.

Roughly 90% of membership dues stay within the chapter and go toward building a growing wealth pool. The group has no administrative costs, and its founders work on a strictly volunteer basis.

“There are many choices in for-profit business networking opportunities, but most are franchised and send their dues, monies and resources away from the local community,” Kelsch said. “Our goal is to be one of the most effective, innovative, locally driven organizations in Southern Utah.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Event details

What: Voice, Vote and Value Summit.

When: Thursday, Jan. 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Tickets: Free; registration required.

Resources: Website

Resources

Local Common Wealth | Address: 154 S. 100 West, St. George | Telephone: 435-619-9350 Website .

