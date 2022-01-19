Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates grand opening of Hurricane location with fundraiser, free washes

Quick Quack Car Wash storefront, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Quick Quack Car Wash, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest and fastest-growing car wash chain in Utah, is giving away their best Lucky Duck car wash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving the city of Hurricane and surrounding communities.

The new car wash is located at 540 W. State St. and is the third Quick Quack location in Southern Utah, with several more already in development or under construction. It will be the 35th Quick Quack location in Utah.

The free car wash days begin today and run through Jan. 30 and are only available at the new location. Quick Quack is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In conjunction with the grand opening, Quick Quack held a special fundraiser on Monday to benefit a local family whose father is battling brain cancer. During the fundraiser, customers had the opportunity to preview the car wash and receive the Lucky Duck wash for free. Quick Quack matched donations made by customers during the event.

“Quick Quack is thrilled to be a part of another great city and community in Southern Utah,” Quick Quack CEO Jason Johnson said. “We are humbled and grateful to be able to continue to grow during these challenging times as well as being able to change lives for the better.”

Quick Quack frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.

In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack is best known for its free vacuums and “wash all you want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $19.99 per month.

About Quick Quack Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash operates 160 locations in California, Utah, Arizona, Texas and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast and fun. The high-quality and environmentally friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water.

The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash, where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at DontDriveDirty.com.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Quick Quack Car Wash | Telephone: 888-772-2792 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

| Website. Locations: St. George: 1284 W. Sunset Blvd. Hurricane: 540 W. State St. Cedar City: 1371 S. Providence Center Drive.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.