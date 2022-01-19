Feb. 20, 1971 – Jan. 17, 2022

Samuel Zitting, 50, passed away Jan. 17, 2022. Sam was born in Hildale, Utah on Feb. 20, 1971, the seventh child born to Lorin Cope Zitting and Hazel Barlow Zitting. In 1989, just prior to his 18th birthday, Sam married Persis Hammon. In 2003 Natalie Hammon joined their family. Together they raised 11 children, though many more regard Sam as a dad.

Sharing his dad’s work ethic as well as a desire for family-centered home entertainment, Sam created a warm, loving home where friends and family gather frequently. He made chores fun; and with his own entrepreneurial spirit, he encouraged his children in their creative projects, from cooking jet fuel to investing in bitcoin. Recognizing value in every person, Sam drew in children, teens and adults looking for a dad or mentor.

Sam’s life revolved around the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He made every effort to pass his love of God on to his children through example. Generous with his resources, Sam saw that his parents and others in the family and community had what they needed. He believed in giving his time, even if that meant sitting through board meetings at El Capitan, working with state & local government officials, teaching the Aaronic Priesthood class for his church, tending a booth at the local fair, or rolling up his sleeves for a community project.

His resourcefulness and ingenuity as a child shaped who Sam would become as a business and family man. What began as a childhood partnership with his brothers, trading pigeons, bike parts and rabbits, grew into a successful framing enterprise–now in its 27th year. His brothers credit the success of Zitting Construction Companies to Sam’s integrity, transparency, and his desire to see his brothers succeed. Sam believed his own success was a blessing from God, and expressed that none of it was possible without his brothers.

In a short 50 years, Sam lived a full life. It included a passion for horses, old cars and airplanes. He never stopped learning and continually expanded his capacity and talents – from learning how to dance to flying the company jet. Nobody told a story like Sam, and he only became more charming over time. His greatest and most recognizable trait was his ability to connect and value everyone who crossed his path. Sam will be greatly missed.

Sam is survived by his wives, Persis and Natalie, his children, LaDonna, Marcus, Alice, Amie, August, Darion, Kanadia, Bronson, Davis, Kenya, Karson, and one grandchild, Kashton.

There will be a public viewing at the Centennial Park Chapel in Centennial Park, Arizona, on Sunday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., prior to the funeral services which begin at 1 p.m. Interment will take place in the Centennial Park Cemetery following the services.

