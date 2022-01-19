Jan. 16, 2022

Richard C. Oliphant, 90 of St. George, Utah, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, Richard was born to William D. and Minerva Cottam Oliphant. He was the oldest of six children.

He served during the Korean War and later served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission. He served in many church capacities during his lifetime.

He later married Lillian M. Thomas in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised four children in Sandy, Utah.

Richard leaves behind four siblings, four children and their spouses, 24 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sister, as well as his granddaughter-in-law and great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a viewing held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Internment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

A webcast of the services will be held virtually at the following link: https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/67356/hash:450C82CDBD87F642

Our thanks go to those at Sterling Court and at Integrated Senior Care for their professional response to Richard’s needs.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George Utah, 435-673-2454.

Friends and family are invited to sign Richard Oliphant’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.