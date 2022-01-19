Jan. 29, 1955 – Jan. 9, 2022

Gregory Clare Tanner, 66, passed away Jan. 9, 2022. Greg was born Jan. 29, 1955, to Clare and Maxine Tanner. Greg was a true cowboy who loved the wild west.

He loved exploring the desert and the mountains and was always in search of the best fishing spots, lost turquoise mines, or the remnants of an ancient camp, collecting geodes and crystals along the way.

Greg is survived by his daughter Jennifer Koerte, son Gregory Tanner Jr., grandson Dominic Koerte, and his two sisters, Debbie Bailey and Melanie Gibson.

We love you, Greg.