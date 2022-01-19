March 28, 1949 – Jan. 16, 2022

David Ross Good passed away peacefully in the arms of his beloved Becky, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in his Enterprise Home.

David was born March 28, 1949, in Reno, Nevada. He was the only child of John and Wilma Good. He grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada and graduated in 1967 from Las Vegas High School.

David joined the Army on Feb.4, 1968. He had a tour to Vietnam and received an honorable discharge in 1972. He stayed active in the military by joining the Army National Guard Reserves. After five years, David received an honorable discharge on Jan. 26, 1977.

On July 8, 1972, David married his sweetheart, Becky Ann Daniels at the 8th & Lindon LDS Chapel in Las Vegas. They were blessed with two children: David and Christie.

In 1977, David, Becky and the kids moved to Enterprise, Utah, where they called home. On Oct.2, 1984, David and Becky solemnized their marriage in the St. George Temple.

David was an avid Temple worker and a loving family man. He loved to help others and enjoyed showering his Becky Ann and kids with gifts. Along with enjoying his family, David was an accomplished pianist. He received a scholarship to Berkley California and later transferred to UNLV where he received a degree in music. He was proficient in all brass. He even played trumpet for Jim Nabors and many others.

David and Becky did team driving for many years, burning tread across the USA.

David is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Becky Ann; son, David (Carrie); daughter, Christie Ann; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and Aunt Charlene.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Enterprise Stake Center, 80 South Center Street, Enterprise, Utah. A viewing will be held Thursday, prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Stake Center. Interment will be in the Enterprise City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.