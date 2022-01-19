Nov. 15, 1954 – Jan. 18, 2022

Danny Herman Behymer, 67, passed Jan. 18, 2022, surrounded by his children. Known by most as Dan he was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Oakland, California. He spent his childhood in Riverside, California, with his parents Sunny Herman Behymer and Vena Jane Smith. Danny was loved and taught by his two sisters Pricilla and Veda.

After graduating from Romona High School he started school at Riverside Community College, which led him to his civic calling on the Riverside Sheriff’s Department. Dan loved his time as a Sheriff serving in different capacities such as SWAT, K9 and the Explorer Scouts. Dan loved his colleagues and the work and service he gave. He was the definition of “protect and serve.”

He followed that motto when approaching the rest of his life. Dan was true to his convictions and would defend the “right” in all that he did. He really was the man that would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was always looking for a way to make someone else feel comfortable or loved. He loved being surrounded by family and friends.

His greatest joys and accomplishments were his five children and five grandchildren. He protected and defended them with everything that he had. He had a passion for cooking, especially Dutch-oven and barbecue. It was his way of bringing people together. He enjoyed motorcycles, scuba diving, the outdoors and being a firearm instructor.

Dan left his children and grandchildren with memories of his work ethic and kind heart. He taught the importance of family and making time for one another. He will forever be his grandbabies “Poppy.” With all our love Ryan, Carolyn, Aaron, Austin and Morgan.

A public viewing will be held for all who loved Dan from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George Utah, 435-673-2454.