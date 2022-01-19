TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Jan. 21-23
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Dixie Watercolor Society Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Kirton McConkie, 301 N. 200 East, Suite 3A, St. George.
- Friday, noon to 4 p.m. | “Photography: Light and Life.” | Admission: Free | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Light and Shadow | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Andy Warhol: Cowboys and Indians & Billy Schenck: Myth of the West | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Red Bird Paint Night | Admission: $40 | Location: MoFACo, 55 N. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Paint the Music Night | Admission: $36 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Alignment: Aquarius Season | Admission: $33 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. | Intro to Yoga | Admission: $20 | Location: Awakened Soul, 2303 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
- Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | Chamomile Herb Workshop | Admission: $30 | Location: Earth’s Treasures Crystal Shop, 946 W. Sunset Blvd., Unit N, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Mastering Peace Sound Meditation | Admission: $11 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Pajama Game | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | West Side Story | Admission: $25 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. and Saturday, 2-4:30 p.m. | Into the Woods | Admission: $7-$15 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 35 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | 2 Across | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time | Admission: $8-$50 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Saturday Afternoon Movie: “Mulan” | Admission: Free | Location: Hildale Branch Library, 440 E. Newel Ave., Hildale.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Blood Drive | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1165 W. Silicon Circle, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Bridal Expo | Admission: $4 | Location: Iron Springs Adventure Resort, 3196 N. Iron Springs Road, Cedar City.
Music
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | The Ride | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Sky Allen Ledesma | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz St. George, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Satellite Salon Series: “Inside Worlds” | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Music Building, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | The Reid Family Band | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Closure | Admission: $5 | Location: Blues Katz Rock n’ Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Fenwick Way | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Cinder Cone Hike | Admission: Free | Location: Snow Canyon State Park, 1002 Snow Canyon Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | SGR Flex Series: Barn to Be Wild | Admission: $25-$60 | Location: St. James Park, 741 St. James Lane, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Kanab Line Dance Class | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Kanab Center Gym, 180 E. 100 North, Kanab.
