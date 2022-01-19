TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Jan. 21-23

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Pajama Game | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | West Side Story | Admission: $25 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.

Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. and Saturday, 2-4:30 p.m. | Into the Woods | Admission: $7-$15 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 35 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | 2 Across | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Family

Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time | Admission: $8-$50 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Saturday Afternoon Movie: “Mulan” | Admission: Free | Location: Hildale Branch Library, 440 E. Newel Ave., Hildale.

Foods/vendors/charity

Music

Outdoor/active/sporting

