‘Focused on the personal touch’: Legacy Village senior community offers luxury amenities, active lifestyle

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Older adults looking for a retirement lifestyle that includes both premier amenities and services will soon have a new option as Legacy Village of St. George prepares to open its doors in the spring.

Legacy Village offers luxury senior living in one of Southern Utah’s most desirable locations. Catch a movie in the theater, read the newspaper in the courtyard or relax with a cup of coffee at the bistro. Get some fresh air on a sunny day, play pickleball with friends, go for a swim in the saltwater pool or join an exercise class in the fitness center. With so much to do, every resident will find something that sparks their interest.

“We’re all about providing the amenities and services older adults want,” executive director Chad Draper said. “It’s a lifestyle you’ll love.”

Occupying 9 acres along Dixie Drive, Legacy Village offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services for older adults, including both singles and couples. Legacy Village residents enjoy chef-prepared meals daily and a vibrant roster of enriching and engaging activities. Residents may participate as often as they like, meeting new neighbors and friends that share common interests and hobbies.

“We gear all of our activities around our residents and what’s important to them,” Draper said. “This is the luxury lifestyle for seniors that they deserve.”

At Legacy Village, residents have the freedom to choose the right amount of help. The community is divided into three areas to serve independent living, assisted living and memory care. Each area will have its own tranquil courtyard with trees and other landscaping. Amenities include pickleball courts, a swimming pool and hot tub, a hair salon, a movie theater, restaurants, a coffee shop and a bar.

Independent living residents will enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with laundry and housekeeping services, transportation assistance and 24/7 security. Assisted living will be equipped to provide care in a home-like setting with personal and medical services available around the clock. Residents of both areas may come and go as they please.

The secure memory care community will be staffed by professionally trained caregivers that provide specialized care for residents with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and memory loss. Residents enjoy private apartments furnished with personal belongings and mementos that make it feel like home.

With five different levels of care, Legacy Village residents only pay for what they need. The staff works with residents, their family members and their medical providers to determine the amount of care that will be most beneficial.

Legacy Village encompasses 250 apartments ranging in size from studio to two-bedroom with a den and offering between 600 and 1,400 square feet of living space. The community is currently taking reservations, and Draper said now is the time for residents to take a tour and choose their ideal location. Perhaps they want a balcony with a view of the courtyard, or the nearby mountains instead.

Floor plan options are available on the Legacy Village website, and prospective residents may schedule a tour there as well. Residents that make a reservation now will be able to join the Founders Club and take advantage of exclusive discounts plus a two-year rate lock. Additionally, residents that refer a friend that also books will receive a $1,000 credit toward their monthly community fee.

Legacy Village is the 19th retirement community built by Western States Lodging & Management. The company has been developing and operating hotels and senior communities since 1996 in Utah, Nevada, Arizona and several other states.

At Legacy Village, the little details matter.

“Our philosophy is focused on the personal touch,” Draper said. “We want them to feel like this is their home.”

Legacy Village of St. George | Address: 1379 W. Sky Rocket Road, St. George | Telephone: 435-375-4800 | Website .

