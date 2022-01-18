Oct. 24, 1935 – Jan. 16, 2022

Valene Olds Broderick Norton gained her angel wings on Jan. 16, 2022 after living a life full of joy, service, adventure and love. She was 86 years old.

Valene was born on Oct. 24, 1935, in Toquerville, Utah, to Arthur and Lottie Olds. She was the seventh of eight children. She grew up in Toquerville and always called it home. She married Ronald Broderick and had four children, Mark, Marcia, Monica and Jannalee. They later divorced, and Valene married Ken Norton in 1986. After being widowed in 1996, Valene moved home to Hurricane, Utah.

Valene was a fierce woman – holding fast to her religious beliefs and looking after and caring for her many friends and family. Some of her most treasured years were serving in the Salt Lake and St. George temples. That was her happy place. She loved being outdoors and going on adventures where she could appreciate nature. She loved caring for her yard and planted so many flowers that brought her so much joy.

She especially loved hummingbirds, and she would sit and watch her feeders for hours and talk to each little bird that visited her. She loved Zion and she passed along so many wonderful stories of growing up there to her family. She loved looking after her siblings and cared deeply for them. She adored her dogs, and they were her constant companions during her years in Hurricane. Valene’s life left an unforgettable imprint on the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Valene is survived by her three children, Mark (Jackie) Broderick, Marcia (Bill) Cannon, Jannalee (Scott) Hunsaker; sister, Patricia Ann (Burdell) Henrie; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings and her infant daughter, Monica.

A graveside service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Toquerville cemetery, 119 North Toquer Blvd., Toquerville, Utah. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com