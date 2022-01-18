Feb. 25, 1949 – Jan. 15, 2022

Susan Benson Smith, age 72, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Jan. 15, 2022, at the St. George Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 25, 1949, in Roosevelt, Duchesne County, Utah, at the LDS. Hospital. She was the third in line of six children born to Ronald Benson and Gwen Pack Benson.

Her siblings are Vicki, Steven, Michael, David and Ronda. She attended school in Roosevelt and graduated from Union High School. Mom attended various colleges. On April 27, 1972, she married Billie Craig Smith, and they had four children: Tamara Lyn, Shelli Anna, Shaunna and Jenifer. They were married for 31 years and lived in Vernal during that time. After they divorced in 2003, Mom moved to St. George, Utah, where she lived for the remainder of her mortal life. She loved St. George.

Mom was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Benson; her mother, Gwen Pack Benson Allen; her stepfather, Howard Allen; her sister, Vicki Martin; her brother, Michael Fred Benson; and another brother, David Le Roy Benson. Mom is survived by her children: Tamara Lyn Manske, Shelli Anna Lewis (James Bradley Lewis), Shaunna Johnsen (Shad Dane Johnsen), and Jenifer Paulsen (Scott LaRell Paulsen). Mom has 14 grandchildren: Corbin Craig Dorrell, Shelbi TreAnn Dorrell, Kayli Nicole Henderson (Blake Thomas Henderson), Stephanie Noel Lewis, James Isaac Lewis, Joshua Dallin Lewis, Hyrum George Johnsen, Corinne Gwen Sears (Benjamin Reed Sears), Shaylee Lu Johnsen, Kallin William Johnsen, Emmi Shellsi Johnsen, Derick Scott Paulsen, Spencer LaRell Paulsen (Taralyn Joyce Gervais Paulsen), and Ryan Scott Paulsen; and seven great-grandchildren: Ryder Lucas Henderson, Deacon James Henderson, Owen Caelum Henderson, Grant McCoy Henderson, Jesiah Aaron Jenkins, Jaiden Abraham Jenkins, Kynlee Elaine Geter, and another baby to be born this year.

Graveside services are to be held in Mom’s honor Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George Utah.

We want to say thank you to all of the doctors and nurses who cared for her. Mom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the Lord and had a strong testimony. She had little but gave so much. She was very selfless and would share what she could with others. She had many talents and loved music. One of the things that helped her feel a lot of joy was making family history books.

Even in the hospital, it brought a smile to her face as she talked about them. Mom loved spending time with her family. She appreciated her dear friends, George and Reva Paulsen, and Sharon Grisham. We love you Moma and we will miss you, but we know we will be with you again someday.

