DWR conservation officers seek information after bull elk shot, left to waste in Kane County

January 18, 2022
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after a bull elk was recently shot and left to waste in Kane County, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of DWR, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after a bull elk was recently shot and left to waste in Kane County.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, DWR officers received a report of an individual shooting at a group of elk on Dec. 12 near County Road 3035 on the Glendale Bench, east of Glendale, Kane County. A witness saw two individuals in a black truck stopped on the road. One of the individuals got out of the truck and shot toward a group of bull elk.

When officers responded, they located a dead bull elk that had been shot within 125 yards of the area where the individual had fired the shots. The animal had been left to waste.

The individuals were described as men, one around 20 years old and the other around 30 years old.

Anyone with information regarding the killing of this elk, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Wyatt Mecham at 801-386-1363. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2021, officers confirmed 1,153 animals were illegally killed valued over $610,000.

