From Sunshine to Beehive: Popular sticker company to make Kanab its new home after 43 years in California

SALT LAKE CITY — A beloved California sticker company says it’s moving to Utah after over 40 years in the Bay Area, as it downsizes and shifts operations.

KSL News KSL News that Mrs. Grossman’s Paper Company, which was founded in 1979, is slated to make the Beehive State its new home this spring, according to a recent update on the company’s website by the owner of the company, Jason Grossman. Its headquarters are currently located in Petaluma, California, which is about 40 miles northwest of San Francisco.

The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, California, reported on Jan. 11 that the company’s new headquarters will be located in Kanab.

Grossman wrote in the public letter that the COVID-19 pandemic caused major shifts at the sticker company. Its direct-to-consumer operations increased while its wholesale business dropped. During this time, it was dealing with “constantly increasing” overhead costs in California.

Moving to Utah is a part of the changes. Grossman wrote that the company already purchased a building for its new location and plans to move its operations there sometime mid-spring. The company also decided to end wholesale operation and focus on its website sales and sticker club subscription service.

Read the full story here: KSL News.

Written by CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.com

Copyright 2021 KSL.com