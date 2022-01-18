Free at-home COVID tests made available through government website; Pine View High moves into red

Stock photo.| Photo by Michele Ursi/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A new federal government website went online Tuesday that allows households to be sent four free, at-home COVID-19 rapid tests.

The free tests come as the first Southern Utah school has moved into the designated red level for COVID-19 infections, while there was also an uptick in local deaths from the disease over the holiday weekend.

People signing up on the designated website can receive four free rapid at-home antigen tests. The federal government purchased 500 million at-home tests, which the White House said is enough to supply every American household with four free tests.

Zachary Dembner, a press secretary with the

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said it should take between seven to 10 days after signing up on the website before the tests arrive in the regular mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

The rapid antigen test is not as accurate as the more thorough PCR lab test, but health officials say it can still be used as an effective screen to keep those with COVID-19 from being out where they can infect others.

With the state’s supply of free COVID-19 tests reaching the limit of the number of infections, the state has now recommended that people who feel the symptoms of COVID-19 stay home for five days regardless of getting tested.

The dwindling test supply has also forced the nearby city of Mesquite, Nevada, on Tuesday to suspend its program of providing free COVID-19 test kits at Mesquite City Hall, after the city used up all 9,000 tests it had on hand.

Latest from Southern Utah

On Tuesday, Pine View High School in St. George became the first Southern Utah school to move into the highest red level for COVID-19 infections since the Utah Department of Health established the green, yellow and red levels for schools at the start of the school year.

Until last Thursday, a school moving into the red would have to temporarily close and each student and staff member would have to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus. However, the “test-to-stay” policy was rescinded on Thursday in favor of letting local school districts decide how to proceed, including the option to move to online learning.

It is unclear what move the Washington County School District will make regarding Pine View and other schools approaching red levels. Last week, the district’s Superintendent Larry Bergeson said he expected the district’s schools to stay below test-to-stay levels. Even so, Bergeson said the goal is to keep schools open regardless unless staffing levels are affected.

In Iron County, Cedar High was within three infections of moving to the red level as of Tuesday, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Meanwhile, seven Southern Utahns died of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend, which was more than twice the number of locals who had died over the previous week combined.

St. George Regional Hospital, as of Tuesday morning, was at 89.1% capacity (253 patients), which was a slight increase over the weekend, according to hospital officials. However, the number of COVID-19 patients, that had hit a record level of 90 on Friday, was down to 74.

Southern Utah coronavirus count as of Tuesday, according to Utah Department of Health

Note: State recommendation to not get tested if one feels symptoms and the increase of at-home tests makes the numbers below an undercount of actual infections.

Positive COVID-19 tests: 54,243 (7-day average of 539.43 per day, up 30% in last week)

Active cases: 7,857 (rising since Jan. 14)

Washington County (High in Transmission Index): 1,537.48 per 100K rate in 14 days, rising since Jan. 6

Iron County (High): 1,707.33, rising

Kane County (High): 720.24, rising

Garfield County (High): 554.46, rising

Beaver County (High): 1,331.16, rising

Hospitalized: 85 (rising, data updated as of Jan. 13)

Deaths: 523 (7 since Jan. 14)

New infections per day in Southern Utah:

Wednesday (Jan. 12): 657

Thursday (Jan. 13): 534

Friday (Jan. 14): 554

Saturday (Jan. 15): 605

Sunday (Jan. 16): 527

Monday (Jan. 17): 355

Tuesday (Jan. 18): 542

Current Utah seven-day average: 10,652 (rising)

Fully vaccinated in Southern Utah: 119,891 (45.9% fully vaccinated, +0.1% since Jan. 14)

St. George: 49.37% fully vaccinated (+0.07%)

Cedar City: 41.71% (+0.09%)

Washington City: 44.92% (+0.07%)

Ivins/Santa Clara: 52.32% (+0.06%)

Hurricane/LaVerkin: 39.18% (+0.06%)

Enterprise/Veyo/Springdale/Hildale: 44.78% (+0.01%)

Beaver/Garfield/Kane counties: 44.92% (+0.07%)

Southern Utah schools with active COVID-19 infections as of Tuesday, according to Utah Department of Health

NOTE: Utah Department of Health currently provides only ranges of the number of infections in each district, rather than exact figures. Figures may be an overall undercount as not all infections among students are reported to the state.

Washington County School District: 319 to 364 (rising since Jan. 14) Iron County School District: 115 to 131 (rising) Kane County School District: 7 (steady) Garfield County School District: 3-12 (steady) Beaver County School District: 22-28 (rising) Southwest Utah Charter Schools: 34-49 ( rising ) Southwest Utah Private Schools: 4-12 (rising)



Schools in red (30 or more infections): Pine View High

Schools in yellow (15-29 infections): Cedar City High (Iron), Snow Canyon High (Washington), Crimson Cliffs High (Washington), Dixie High (Washington), Desert Hills High (Washington), Cedar Middle School (Iron), Sunrise Ridge Intermediate (Washington).

Top 5 schools: Pine View High (Washington) 34 active infections, Cedar City High (Iron) 27, Snow Canyon High (Washington) 26, Crimson Cliffs High (Washington) 26, Dixie High (Washington) 23.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Those who can currently get the first dose of the vaccine : Everyone ages 5 and over. Those 5-18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Use vaccinefinder.org to find clinics that have the Pfizer vaccine.

: Everyone ages 5 and over. Those 5-18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Use vaccinefinder.org to find clinics that have the Pfizer vaccine. Those who can receive the second dose : Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time.

: Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time. Those who can receive a booster dose : Those who received Pfizer or Moderna at least five months ago and are 12 or older. Those who received Johnson & Johnson at least two months ago and are 18 or older. Booster shots can be of any form of COVID-19 vaccine.

: Those who received Pfizer or Moderna at least five months ago and are 12 or older. Those who received Johnson & Johnson at least two months ago and are 18 or older. Booster shots can be of any form of COVID-19 vaccine. The Southwest Utah Public Health Department have returned to walk-in appointments. Some pharmacies and stores are offering walk-up appointments. Check the links below before going.

Must wear a short-sleeve shirt at appointment and should have a personal ID.

Vaccines are free of charge.

Washington County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department St. George office, 620 S. 400 East, St George

For hours and more information: Click here

Iron County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Cedar City office, 260 DL Sargent Dr., Cedar City, 84721.

For hours and more information: Click here

Kane County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Kanab office, 445 N. Main St., Kanab.

For hours and more information: Click here

Garfield County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Panguitch office, 601 Center St., Panguitch.

For hours and more information: Click here

Beaver County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Beaver Office, 75 1175 North, Beaver.

For hours and more information: Click here

St. George Regional Hospital/Intermountain Healthcare:

Where: 400 East Campus St. George Regional Hospital, 544 S. 400 East, St. George.

Reservations: Click to register

FourPoints Health:

Where: Various locations.

For hours and more information:: Click here

Revere Health:

Where: Revere Health Campus, 2825 E. Mall Drive, St. George.

Reservations: Call (435) 673-6131 to determine if the vaccine is available.

Albertsons:

Where: 745 N Dixie Dr in St. George and 915 Red Cliffs Dr. in Washington City.

Reservations: Click to register

Harmons:

Where: 1189 E. 700 South in St. George and 3520 Pioneer Parkway in Santa Clara.

Reservations: Click to register

Lin’s Marketplace:

Where: 1930 W. Sunset Blvd. and 2928 E. Mall Drive in St. George, 1120 State St. in Hurricane and 150 N Main St. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Smith’s Food and Drug:

Where: 20 N. Bluff St. and 565 S. Mall Drive in St. George and 633 S. Main St. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Target:

Where: 275 S River Rd. in St. George.

Reservations: Click to register

Walmart:

Where: 2610 Pioneer Rd. in St. George, 625 W. Telegraph St. in Washington City, 180 N. 3400 West in Hurricane and 1330 S. Providence Center Dr. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Family pharmacies:

Where: Several locations

Reservations: Use vaccinefinder.org to find a location near you

COVID-19 information resources

St. George News has made every effort to ensure the information in this story is accurate at the time it was written. However, as the situation and science surrounding the coronavirus continues to evolve, it’s possible that some data has changed.

Check the resources below for up-to-date information and resources.

