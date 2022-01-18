Dec. 10, 1938 – Jan. 8, 2022

Carolyn Louise (Lane) LaDoe, age 83, of St. George, Utah passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2022 as a result of complications from a fall in her home.

Carolyn (Carol) was born on Dec. 10, 1938, in Brownfield, Maine. She was the third of four children born to Archie & Hazel Lane. Carol spoke fondly of growing up in the Brownfield area with family and friends and she was a 1956 graduate of Fryeburg Academy. She developed an interest in working with children through volunteering to teach Sunday school and working at summer camps to earn spending money.

As a result, following Fryeburg Academy, she enrolled in the nursing program at Maine Medical Center, with a focus on pediatric care. She received her nursing diploma in September 1959 and became a licensed nurse in the state of Maine in March 1960.

Yearning to see more of the world, Carol joined the Army in April 1960, continuing her passion for nursing. It was during this phase of her life, while stationed in El Paso, Texas, that Carol met the love of her life, Erik LaDoe, who was there for training with the Army National Guard. Noticing Erik at a dance while attending with her ankle in a cast, Carol approached him and asked him to dance, he accepted and they were married in June 1962 in Reno, Nevada.

Relocating to the Portland, Oregon, area, where Erik was raised, they had homes in Albany and Tigard. Carol continued to work as a nurse in the Army until her discharge at the rank of 1st lieutenant in 1963. In 1964, son Gregory (Greg) was born and in 1967 a second son, Michael (Mike), was born.

They joined stepson Jeffrey (Jeff) born in 1960. In 1972, the family moved to Edmonds, Washington, where they lived until Erik’s retirement in 1987. Some of the highlights of the Edmonds era were: Carol returning to school to get her college degree from Central Washington University; amazing times spent at the family cabin on Lake Roesiger; and Carol working for World Wide Health services using her nursing skills to conduct in-home insurance exams.

In 1987, Carol and Erik moved to their first retirement home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. They built a beautiful home, complete with a pool and hot tub, that family always enjoyed visiting. They joined the Lake Havasu Golf Club, playing four to five times per week, and made countless friends who remained such for 30+ years. They also spent a couple of summers traveling the United States with their travel trailer, seeing all but two states. Carol became President of the Lake Havasu Ladies golf association and was active in “The Classy Ladies” group.

In 2004, they moved to St. George, Utah, and purchased a home in the SunRiver community. With their personable and friendly nature, they made many new friends. Erik eventually gave up golf in favor of pickleball while Carol continued to be active on the golf course. They spent a lot of their free time playing Texas hold ‘em with friends and attending activities at the SunRiver Community Center. In 2012, Erik passed away suddenly, leaving a hole in Carol’s heart that never healed.

Carol was a dedicated sibling, friend, spouse, mother and grandmother who was immensely proud of all three of her sons, their families and her four grandchildren. She cherished the time that she was able to spend with her family and her family cherished her. She was a bright light in the family that will be missed beyond words.

Carol is survived by her sons, Jeff (Diane), Greg (Diana), Mike (Lynn) as well as her grandchildren Rebecca, Zachary, Lucy and Abby.

At her request, no services will be held.

