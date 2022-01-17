Oct. 8, 1930 – Jan. 14, 2022

Thelma Ellice Hansen Hall of Hurricane, Utah graduated to her eternal glory on Jan. 14, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born in Cardston, Alberta, Canada, on Oct. 8, 1930, to Leslie and Margaret (Margie) Hansen.

Thelma spent her early years in the small farming community of Aetna. The family moved to Calgary where she learned to adjust to city life. She graduated from Hillhurst Jr. High before the family moved to Cardston. After graduating from Cardston High School, she was invited to attend a missionary conference where she met the handsome Elder Roland Hall from Hurricane.

After his mission, they corresponded. On Sept. 13, 1950, they married in the Cardston Alberta Temple for time and all eternity. After their marriage, they settled in Hurricane and were blessed with seven wonderful children, who love her dearly.

They lived in Orem, for ten years before serving in the Corpus Christi Texas mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, then relocated to Hurricane. Thelma served in many church callings, including writing and producing roadshows. She collected dolls, was an expert seamstress, quilt maker, and an amazing cook, famous for her bread and pie.

Over the years, she was a mother and grandmother to many more than just her own, taking many into her home, beginning with her sisters Judie and Patsy, when their mother passed away. She developed a strong faith in Heavenly Father and our Savior at a very young age, which only grew as life progressed and was always sensitive to the Spirit. Her incredible love and light were tangible wherever she went. She could make anything fun, and her sense of humor always kept us giggling. She was the ultimate nurturer and master teacher of so many life skills, whose influence is felt by so many.

Thelma is survived by her loving husband, Roland Hall; children, Elyse Mooneyham, Joan Hall, Vickie Jacobsen (Ron), Brent Hall (Gina), Robert Hall (Yovonda), Margie Pierce (Terry), Michelle Taylor (Owen); siblings, Jalaine Hansen, Lorna Giggey, Judie Brailsford-Marcucci (Ed), Patsy Lamb (Tom), Glenda Crapo (Ron), Mathew Hansen; 24 grandchildren; and 54 great-grandchildren.

Thelma is preceded in death by her father Leslie Hansen, mother Margaret LeBaron Hansen, son-in-law Doug Mooneyham and three great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at the Haven.

A viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 6-8 p.m. at the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N. 2000 West.

The funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hurricane chapel, 155 E 1050 N, Hurricane, Utah.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online by clicking on the link below.

https://zoom.us/j/99339930749

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Thelma’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com