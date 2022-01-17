Death might take you, but not your body: Eliminate questions and make your desires known with a will

Stock image | Photo by kzenon/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — I would guess James Brown, the “Godfather of Soul,” thought he would be buried in a timely fashion like most people, although with much more well-deserved glitz. That was not the case. In 2007, his embalmed and refrigerated body rested in a gold casket in an undisclosed location for three months while his six children, his former partner and her child and estate executors fought over his final resting place.

Someone will be making decisions about the disposition of your remains at your death. Questions of whether to have a funeral, to embalm or cremate and how much will be spent on all of it are some of the questions someone will have to answer.

The law has a pecking order to determine who has authority to make those decisions. The law first looks to your will. The person you designate as your personal representative has authority to make decisions about your remains and memorial services. Even if you don’t write a formal will, you can still designate a person to make those types of decisions in writing so long as it is dated, signed and notarized.

The person you name in writing has first priority – even over your spouse. For example, if you’re married and sign a will today that names your son as your personal representative, your son will be the person who gets to make your funeral and final disposition arrangements – not your spouse. Going further with that example, if you want your spouse to control your funeral and disposition but your son to be the personal representative to administer the rest of your estate, you will need to make that specific direction in your will or in another writing.

If there’s no will or written document designating who you want to make those decisions, your spouse has authority to direct what happens. If you aren’t married, the majority of your living children have the authority. Less than a majority of your children can make those decisions if they have notified the other children and there’s no opposition to what’s being done.

If you have no writing or will described above – or no spouse or living children – your surviving parents have the authority. Next, the majority of your living siblings with the same allowance or less than all of your siblings if they have notified the others of what they would like to do and there’s no opposition.

Going further, if all of that fails, any person in your next degree of kinship has authority, then the person that was your guardian (if any), then any public official charged with arranging the disposition of deceased persons. The very last option is any person who is willing to do it, including the funeral director if they certify in writing that they’ve made a good faith effort to contact the potential candidates named above.

Executing your own will and designating your personal representative eliminates these questions. And that’s what making a will is all about: eliminating questions.

You can give as many specific instructions as you would like in your will to eliminate any question that might arise. The only limitation is that your instructions cannot be illegal.

M. Sean Sullivan and Andrew S. McCullough are attorneys at Brindley Sullivan, PLLC in St. George who work exclusively with clients and their wills, trusts and probate matters. They offer free initial consultations. You can see more at TrustYourTrust.com.

