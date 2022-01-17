Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

January 17, 2022
Kevin Lewis, Greater Zion Director of Tourism, speaks at the 26th Annual “What's Up Down South” Economic Summit, St. George, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 | Photo by Stephanie DeGraw, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 15-16.

No need to keep tolerating the pests – learn how to manage gnats on houseplants

Adult fungus gnats live for just seven to ten days, but the female can lay up to 200 eggs in the cracks and crevices of moist soil, so populations grow quickly, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Summit Responsible Solutions, St. George News

FEATURE —They flit across your face, hover near your houseplants or gather by the window. Fortunately, these fungus gnat insects are more annoying to us than harmful to our plants.

Suspect arrested for alleged sexual abuse of mentally disabled woman

2018 stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested on forcible sexual abuse following an investigation into a report that a vulnerable adult living in St. George was sexually abused by a man residing in the same neighborhood, police say.

Washington County thrust into the sporting arena of the world 

Ironman triathlete Heather Wurtele cycling through Snow Canyon State Park, May 7, 2016 | File photo courtesy of the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Greater Zion area is on a premier stage like never before, Kevin Lewis, Greater Zion Director of Tourism remarked at the 26th Annual “What’s Up Down South” economic summit Thursday. Lewis said that in a little over 13 months, Washington County will host three world championship endurance events, including the Ironman World Championship and two Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

15 months after head-on crash in Beaver, airman, family still feeling effects

Composite photo, with background showing wreckage of a Toyota 4Runner involved in a head-on crash in Beaver, Utah on Oct. 11, 2020. Inset image is an undated photo of Jacob Tomlin, his wife Erin and their son Lawson taken during Tomlin’s hospital stay in St. George, Utah. | Photo courtesy of Jacob Tomlin and Erin Palma, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — An Air Force staff sergeant injured in a head-on collision in Beaver more than a year ago is still recovering from the effects of the crash, described by his wife as “life-changing.”

Police arrest man after he attempts to pass fake savings bond at credit union

2021 File photo of St. George Police responding to an incident on South River Road, St. George, Dec. 17, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Las Vegas man is in jail after officers responded to a fraud call and found the suspect attempting to pass a fake savings bond, and three more would be discovered by police during a search of the suspect’s truck after he was arrested.

