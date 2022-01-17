Escape to a winter wonderland: Guided snowshoe walks return to Cedar Breaks

Guided snowshoe walks return to Cedar Breaks National Monument, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Looking for a new activity to see the winter wonderland this winter season? You may be in luck, as guided snowshoe walks at Cedar Breaks National Monument have returned.

The guided walks began Saturday and will continue through March, according to a press release issued by the National Park Service. Two walks are offered each Saturday and Sunday, snowshoes and poles will be provided for participants; reservations are required.

Although the roads through the park are closed in the winter, there are still a variety of ways to experience the rim environment of the park. Visitors can access the park by snowshoes, cross-country skis and snowmobiles.

The guided snowshoe walks provide an introductory experience to this winter recreational activity. The walks are about 90 minutes in length and involve a 1-mile walk with a formal ranger program about halfway through the walk.

Due to limited parking and equipment, reservations are required for the guided walks. Reservations can be made by emailing [email protected] or by calling 435-986-7120. Requests for reservations will be confirmed by the Friday prior to the scheduled walk.

Visitors are encouraged to make their reservations as soon as possible as spaces are limited. Programs may be canceled due to weather. For more information, visit this website.

Winter visitors may access the park at any time on their own. Snowmobiles are only permitted on the marked, groomed path through the park. Staying on the marked path ensures a safe and enjoyable recreational experience for visitors while protecting park resources such as plants and wildlife.