Planting the seeds of success, nourishing goals in the new year

Stock image | Photo by Kanjana Jorruang/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

FEATURE — This time of year, many people set goals and make resolutions. The right mindset is an important part of goal setting. A positive outlook will strengthen your progress. On the flip side, negative thoughts will cause you to struggle. As you think about goals for the new year, plant the seed for success!

Think of your goal as a seed. In order for your seed to grow, you have to take care of it. With the proper care, your seed will grow and flourish. Consider the steps below:

Prepare

Have you heard the saying “fail to prepare, and plan to fail?” A good goal is a well-planned out goal. Think about what you may need to accomplish your goal. Perhaps you need a checklist, some supplies or a written plan.

Plant

Your goal can only be accomplished if you start working toward it. Pick a specific day to “plant” or start your goal. Be specific. Instead of saying “I’ll start next week” or “I’m going to do it sometime”, circle a date on your calendar and commit to starting on that day.

Nourish

Just like a plant needs to be nourished to grow, goals need to be nourished. A successful goal is a S.M.A.R.T. goal: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Timely. You can read more about S.M.A.R.T. goals here.

Maintain

Once you prepare, plant and nourish your goal, it needs to be maintained. Check in with yourself and monitor your progress. Give yourself props for how far you’ve come. Set new mini goals along the way. When you reach them, you’ll feel satisfaction with your progress. That feeling of satisfaction will fuel you to keep going towards your larger goal.

Positivity, practicality, pizazz and priority are other ways to plant a successful seed. Read more from fruitsandveggies.org.

Think about the goals you’ll set this year over a hot bowl of soup. Spinach and white bean soup is one of my favorites. The potatoes and beans make it very filling, and the spinach adds extra nutrition. For even more protein, add a bit of ground beef, ground turkey or shredded chicken. Enjoy!

Written by CANDI MERRITT, Certified Nutrition Education Ambassador.

This article originally appeared Jan. 2, 2022, on the USU Extension Create Better Health blog.

Copyright © CreateBetterHealth.org, all rights reserved.