Should Utah legalize ‘magic mushrooms’? Bill would create psychedelic task force

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah lawmaker wants the state to consider legalizing psychedelic drugs — sometimes referred to as “magic mushrooms” — for those with certain mental health issues.

“We need effective tools to treat mental illness. If psychedelics can be helpful and safely administered, we need them in our toolbox,” bill sponsor Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, said in a statement to KSL.com.

Brammer noted that Johns Hopkins University in 2000 received federal regulatory approval to begin researching psychedelics. Since 2006, the organization has published numerous articles on its research that show the potential effectiveness of psychedelics in treating PTSD, severe depression, addiction, and distress caused by life-threatening diseases, Brammer said in the statement.

“Utah has some of the finest researchers in the areas of psychiatry and neurosciences at Huntsman Mental Health Institute,” he added. “This bill seeks to leverage that expertise, along with other experts grappling with mental illness, to review the research results, and if appropriate, make recommendations on how to safely administer these therapeutics under the care of qualified physicians.”

Written by ASHLEY IMLAY, KSL.com.

