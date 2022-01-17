Jan. 11, 2022 – March 24, 1941

James (Jim) Brent Blackmore, 80, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2022, in his home after a sudden illness. Jim was born March 24, 1941, in Rosemary, Alberta Canada, to Harold and Gwendolyn Williams Blackmore. The family grew very quickly as his parents adopted his brother Tom just months before Jim was born and adopted three more children with the next three siblings. As the oldest biological child of 15 children, Jim felt a lifelong responsibility on his shoulders as a provider and contributor to the family.

Jim was a spiritual man of great integrity. He served a two-year mission in 1960. He worked in many areas as a young man, one of which was the Glen Canyon Dam.

Jim married Shariel Jessop on Aug. 18, 1964, they moved their family to LaVerkin, Utah, in 1971. Jim and Shariel had seven children together.

They later divorced, and Jim married Evelyn Kirkland on March 9, 1975, and had four children together. Jim lived the rest of his life in LaVerkin, Utah, where he ran for mayor and was known as a pillar in the community.

Jim was an incredible contractor, building many of the homes in Southern Utah. He built and paid for three homes for his family during his life.

Jim was well known for his integrity and work ethic, willing to take any job he could get to put food on the table for his growing family.

Jim loved flying airplanes and spending time with his family. One of his greatest joys was giving a loving hug to one of his many grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife, Evelyn Blackmore, and her children Norma (Andrew) Dockstader, Cara (William) Dockstader, Shanna Blackmore (LeeJ Angell), Tricia (Matt) Miano; his former wife Shariel Blackmore, children Angela (Franko) Mandato, James Blackmore, Vincent (Danyale) Blackmore, Syndi Blackmore, Vicki (Scott) Werner, Richard (Joni) Blackmore, Barbara (Lex) de Azevedo; 40 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 10 siblings.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Gwendolyn Blackmore; aunt, Florence Williams; siblings, Bonnie, Lynn, Dean and Arthur; and granddaughter, Willow Angell.

Services will be held at 481 N. Main St., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, LaVerkin Utah.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 22, 10-11:30 a.m. The funeral Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, noon.

Jim will be placed to rest at the LaVerkin City Cemetery, 580 N. State St., with a family luncheon to follow.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the Funeral Service online by clicking on the link below.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SB5GBN5_SWCtr-mE7H4paQ

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Jim’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com