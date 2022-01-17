May 20, 1968 – Jan. 15, 2022

Dennisearl Fredericke Clem passed away peacefully in his home early Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. Dennisearl was born May 20, 1968 in Anaheim, California. He grew up a bright and energetic child splitting his childhood homes between Las Vegas, Nevada; Tucson, Arizona; Camarillo, California; and Glendale, California. The family returned to Mesquite, Nevada, in 1984 where Dennisearl finished out his high school career at Virgin Valley High School lettering in football. He graduated in 1987 and later married Peggy Lou Tisdale on May 9, 1992. They were then sealed in the St. George Temple on March 3, 1994.

A few years later the couple moved to Horton, Kansas to pursue a career opportunity and resided there until 2001. While living in Kansas, they had their eldest son, Tyler on Dec. 23, 1997, followed by Tavia on Feb. 9, 2000.

After their return to Mesquite in 2001 they had two more children: Tecia on June 22, 2002, and Traci on June 8, 2004. On June 8, 2011, Dennisearl was in a car collision that resulted in his paralysis from the chest down. He resided in St. George for the rest of his life.

Dennisearl was a family guy, always checking on the needs of others and offering his services and prayers. He lived for his family and the San Francisco 49ers football team watching over both until the very end.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Lou Clem; their four children, Tyler, Tavia, Tecia and Traci (St. George, Utah); his parents, Dennis and Charlene Clem (Mesquite, Nevada); and his siblings: Charles (Gayla) Clem (Mesquite, Nevada); Martha (J.D.) McCoy (Mapleton, Utah); Adam Clem (Mesquite, Nevada); Luke (Jessica) Clem (Las Vegas, Nevada); along with his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.