Retaining wall may have played part in collision on Red Hills Parkway

ST. GEORGE — A two-car collision in St. George occurred at 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

A red Geo Prism was westbound on Red Hills Parkway and was struck by a white Honda Civic turning left off Resort Lane onto Red Hills Parkway. St. George police say that an obstructed view of oncoming traffic was the cause.

A retaining wall in front of St. George RV Park somewhat limits the view of oncoming traffic, St. George police officer Gage Gardiner said. He recommends that drivers be aware of that intersection in Middleton.

“Be cautious at the Resort Lane and Red Hills Parkway,” Gardiner said. “When you’re making a left or a right-hand turn, the view is obstructed and be cautious of making that turn.”

A senior male drove the Civic, and the Prism driver was a young adult male who had a young adult female passenger.

“The driver of the Civic was cited for failure to yield on a left turn,” St. George Police Lt. Choli Ence said.

No injuries were known at the time of this report. This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.