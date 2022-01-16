Overnight visitors restricted in Intermountain hospitals under new COVID policy

Intermountain St. George Regional Medical Center, undated | Photo courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced that its visitation policy is going to be temporarily tightened on Tuesday in response to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“This will help further protect caregivers, keep patients safe, and help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Intermountain said.

Under the new policy, overnight visitors will only be allowed for pediatric patients, laboring or postpartum mothers, patients with dementia and patients who are critically ill. All other visitors will only be able to stay during the visiting hours between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Reducing overnight visitors, the hospital said, will avoid visitors taking their masks off while sleeping which they are concerned can expose more health care workers to COVID.

“All visitors must be masked at all times, in all areas in hospitals and clinics, including private patient rooms. When feasible, patients should have their masks on in the presence of a caregiver,” Intermountain said.

