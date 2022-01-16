St. George Area Chamber of Commerce presents Arete Awards, announces scholarship program

ST. GEORGE — Members of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce held a gala dinner celebration to honor the chamber’s Arete Award winners Saturday night at the Dixie Convention Center.

“We’re excited for this event. It’s been a long anticipated event. Tonight has really been a year in the making,” president and CEO of St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Don Willie said. “We’re humbled to recognize some of the most prominent, impactful community leaders.”

This is the second year that the chamber handed out Arete Awards. Arete is a Greek word that means excellence in all things. Willie said the awards are given to leaders and innovators that have achieved greatness.

“They are the giants in our community,” Willie said.

Along with the awards ceremony and dinner, there was entertainment provided by Klea Blackhurst, known for her award-winning tribute to Ethel Merman, “Everything The Traffic Will Allow.”

And there was a silent auction to raise money for the chamber foundation’s new scholarship fund.

“Last year we made the decision that our annual gala would be dedicated to raising funds that support community initiatives that are elevating the economy and empowering entrepreneurs,” Willie said.

He added that the monies raised at the gala would help support students in the community that are pursuing degrees related to business.

The scholarship program will be launched in time for the academic year starting this Fall and will support students at Dixie Tech and Dixie State University.

“We’re looking for students that are wanting to be entrepreneurs, to start their own company,” Willie said. “Every entrepreneur has a different start and a different story.”

“Tonight we hope you smile, we hope you laugh, we hope you give generously, and most importantly, we hope that you leave inspired,” Willie said.

While the award recipients did not speak at the gala, each was honored in a video presentation and was presented with the award, a shining silver trophy resembling a flame.

Three local leaders were presented with Arete Awards.

Stephen Wade moved to St. George in 1993 and opened Stephen Wade Honda/Mazda. By 2018 he expanded Stephen Wade Auto Center to include Nissan, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Mercedes-Benz dealerships.

Wade is known for his special love for people and for his belief in the benefits of having a positive attitude. He is passionate about building mutually beneficial relationships and partnerships within the community to help find solutions.

Terri Kane is the retired vice president of Intermountain Healthcare for Southern Utah. She put in more than 30 years experience in nursing, hospital operations, corporate operations and executive leadership.

Kane oversaw the hospital’s transition to its current campus where St. George Regional Hospital resides. She was responsible for the development and deployment of best care practices and optimal care models across the organization.

Dr. Wayne Provost, known as “Doc” to his friends, has helped over 200 individuals through the patent process at Dixie State University.

Since the passing of his 17-year-old son Dusty, Provost dedicated his life to helping individuals and institutions to develop new ideas.

In his video presentation, Provost said he was “just blown away” when he found out he would be presented with the Arete Award.

Members of the chamber are already talking about who next year’s class of Arete Award winners will be.

