2021 was deadliest year on Utah’s roadways in 2 decades; January is shaping up to continue that fatal trend

ST. GEORGE — 2021 was the deadliest year in more than two decades along Utah’s roadways, with more people killed last year than any other year since 2002 – a clear message that taking risks behind the wheel can have catastrophic consequences, and the deadly trend appears to be extending into January as a string of deadly crashes have been reported across the state.

During a press conference in Salt Lake City last week, the Utah Department of Transportation’s Executive Director Carlos Braceras and Utah Highway Patrol Col. Mike Rapich appealed to the public and issued a call to action for motorists to commit to being safer drivers this year.

The appeal came in the wake of the 320 lives lost during the deadliest year on Utah’s roadways since 2002, compared to the 281 reported in 2020 – when more people died than in previous years despite the pandemic that caused a significant drop in the number of drivers on the road.

That upward trend continued into 2021, when not only aggressive and speed-related fatalities were up, but impaired driving deaths were up as well. Moreover, travelers were not buckling their seat belts as much as they had in years past, Braceras said.

The year was so deadly, in fact, that Rapich made a plea to motorists during another press conference held in August following five crashes that left six dead during a single weekend that month.

“It just seemed like the weekend wouldn’t stop,” he said.

Additionally, by August, the death told was already up more than 50% from the previous year – an upward progression that was only getting worse, Rapich said during the conference.

Another deadly weekend that contributed to the spike in 2021 fatalities took place in July, when a 22-vehicle pile up was reported on Interstate 15 near mile marker 122 that cost eight people their lives, including three children. The pileup took place during a dust storm that reduced visibility to nearly zero on that Sunday afternoon.

The findings released were indicative of what troopers were seeing across the state – fatal collisions that were not confined to a specific highway or area — but were reported all over Utah — from Morgan County in the north to Washington County in Southern Utah, and several factors played a major role in the deadly collisions.

One element mentioned by Braceras was the plethora of changes that have taken place over the last two years, which he said have been difficult for everyone. Amid the civil unrest, economic issues and complications brought about by the pandemic, he said, there were also drastic changes in the way in which people worked and how they interacted with others.

“It’s an understatement to say there have been a lot of changes, demands, and stresses over the last two years,” he added.

Braceras went on to say it is not a stretch to say the added stress also took a toll on the state’s roadways, with increases across the board, including a spike in the number of fatal crashes involving speed, impaired drivers, wrong-way drivers and unbuckled occupants – a trend that continued throughout 2021 despite numerous safety campaigns and enhanced enforcement efforts.

In fact, by year’s end, seat belt use was at a five-year low in 2021, dropping from more than 90% in 2020 to 88%. That may appear to be only a fractional change, but the drop resulted in a 54% increase in the number of fatalities and serious injuries for unrestrained occupants – from 174 in 2019 to 269 in 2021.

Aggressive and speed-related fatalities were also up, which was supported by the fact that UHP troopers across the state made more than 120,000 speed-related traffic stops. Moreover, more than 4,700 of the citations issued for speeding were issued to drivers going over 100 mph.

Crashes involving impaired drivers took the lives of 61 people last year, and troopers also saw a spike in the amount of alcohol these drivers had on board – with an average level of 0.165 – more than three times the legal limit. Moreover, more than two-thirds also tested positive for drugs at the time.

Distracted driving was also on the rise last year, with more than 2,000 drivers cited for driving distracted.

Things do not appear to be getting any better, with 11 traffic-related deaths so far this year, the same number of deaths reported last year during the same period.

To change the deadly trajectory the beehive state is heading in, Zero Fatalities has kicked off a safety education campaign dubbed “Destinations,” a state-wide effort that will run on social media, be posted on billboards and online, as well as public service announcements on TV.

The campaign is designed to combine the beauty of Utah’s outdoor recreation with the joy of family and friend gatherings with one purpose in mind – to serve as a reminder that the only way to experience these wonderful moments is through safe driving.

Zero fatalities may seem like an impossible number, Rapich said, and while the process will be a difficult one that seems like an uphill battle at times, the bottom line is there is absolutely no other answer that is acceptable – other than zero.

“Fatal crashes are horrible. They’re devastating. They’re violent. And they result in devastating impacts and consequences for family members to victims and communities throughout the state,” Rapich said.

