Volunteers needed for Utah’s statewide homeless count

ST. GEORGE — The statewide annual count of people experiencing homelessness will be held Jan. 27 – 29.

According to a press release issued by the Utah Department of Workforce Services, local communities across Utah need volunteers to help survey people early in the mornings on Jan. 27, 28 and 29 to find out where they slept on the night of Jan. 26, providing an in-depth look at homelessness in Utah.

The purpose of the Point-in-Time Count is to gain a deeper understanding of how many individuals and families in Utah are experiencing unsheltered homelessness, which includes living on the streets, in cars, recreational vehicles or other places not meant for habitation.

The goal is to count and interview every person experiencing homelessness in Utah. The information gathered will help connect them with available services, help policymakers set benchmarks to measure progress toward ending homelessness and help plan services and programs to appropriately address local needs.

Volunteers are needed in all areas of the state to work in teams to seek out and interview those who are living on the streets.

Virtual training will be held in advance related to approaching and interviewing persons experiencing homelessness. On the mornings of Jan. 27-29, teams will thoroughly explore a designated geographic area to outreach to those experiencing homelessness. Volunteers are strongly encouraged to participate for all three days, if possible.

Learn more about the count in your area and sign up to volunteer at this website.

Each area of Utah may conduct counts differently, so those interested are asked to reach out to the contact person listed where they’d like to volunteer.