Truck catches fire on I-15 just south of St. George

Written by Mori Kessler
January 14, 2022
The aftermath of an engine fire on northbound I-15 in Arizona near Beaver Dam, Mohave County, Arizona, Jan. 14, 2022 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A pickup truck hauling a trailer on northbound Interstate 15 through Arizona caught fire Friday afternoon after a part of the engine blew, police say.

A view of the truck fire on the side of northbound I-15 as seen from the firetruck of responding firefighters, Mohave County, Arizona, Jan. 14, 2022 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

Around 4:30 p.m. Arizona time, a large pickup hauling another vehicle on a trailer had the turbo blow out in the engine compartment, said Sgt. Preston Price, of Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road near mile marker 3 as flames started to appeared from the engine. He was unable to locate a fire extinguisher and instead moved to get the vehicle he was hauling off the trailer in case the fire spread that far.

Arizona DPS responded to the scene followed by firefighters from the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District.

The pickup was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire Battalion Chief Andre Ojeda said. They put the fire out soon after.

While the driver was unharmed in the incident, the truck is considered a total loss, Price said.

