Don’t panic, it’s not an air raid: Ivins to test recently refurbished siren

ST. GEORGE — Residents are urged not to be too alarmed if they hear the sound of an air horn throughout Ivins – and possible farther – on Friday.
City officials said they will be testing the recently refurbished air raid-style siren atop the fire station throughout the day, and Ivins City Recorder Kari Jimenez warns it’s going to be loud.
“I had a former Ivins City resident tell me that when he was a kid living in St. George, he was able to hear this siren so we are anticipating that it could be loud,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez added the siren is being tested to ensure it is ready for the annual Great Shake Out on April 21. The siren is also used in the event of a disaster to alert residents to access “Disaster Hub Boxes” throughout the city that include radio equipment and other equipment for damage and injury assessment.
