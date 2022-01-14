What’s on the Menu: Sakura Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

ST. GEORGE — Whether they’re preparing fresh sushi and sashimi or firing up the hibachi and grilling beef, chicken, vegetables, fish or noodles at your table, the staff at Sakura Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse aim to please each customer’s palate. The managers and chefs have decades of experience in Japanese cuisine, and it shows.

Local celebrity and regular host of “What’s on the Menu,” Sheldon Demke, is on vacation, so Chris Nelson brought the Canyon Media crew to Sakura’s new location in St. George to experience Southern Utah’s finest Japanese cuisine in this week’s episode.

Join the Canyon Media crew at Sakura for a tour of Japanese cuisine in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Sakura is an authentic Japanese restaurant offering sushi and hibachi. All aspects of the sushi cooking process are performed right before your eyes. Prepare to be dazzled by the skill and showmanship of their talented chefs.

The restaurant’s unique layout allowed each group of friends to enjoy a different dining experience. Grady and Lennon shared a romantic dinner in the restaurant area while Brent and Will hung out at the sushi bar. Ben and Kati accompanied Nelson to his favorite spot: the hibachi grill.

“It was like dinner and a show all at the same time,” Nelson said. “And speaking of dinner, one of my favorite parts was the scallops. Everything was amazing, but that was my favorite.”

Whether you’re planning a date night, a fun time with family and friends or a business lunch for your next outing, Sakura is the place to make it happen. The restaurant is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Dinner hours are 4:30-9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 4-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 4:30-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Resources

Sakura Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse | Address: 81 N. 1100 East, St. George | Telephone 435-275-2888 | Website.

