Region 10 girls basketball: Desert Hills stays on top; Snow Canyon, Dixie also win

Desert Hills and Cedar in a Region 10 girls basketball game, St. George, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two teams reigned supreme at home while another won a close game on the road in Region 10 girls basketball action in St. George on Thursday night.

The Desert Hills Thunder remained unbeaten in region play after a big home win over Cedar. Dixie also won at home, riding a wave of hot shooting to defeat Crimson Cliffs. Meanwhile Snow Canyon won a nailbiter at Pine View.

Following are recaps of Thursday night’s games:

Desert Hills 53, Cedar 30

The region leading Thunder held the visiting Reds to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters, including a four-point defensive effort in that third frame, on the way to posting the big victory.

“I liked our defensive intensity,” Desert Hills coach Ron Denos told St. George News after the Thunder improved to 9-4 overall, 5-0 in Region 10 contests.

“I think that’s when we play our best, is when we get after it defensively,” Denos said.

Two players for Desert Hills combined to score almost as many points as Cedar’s team. Enid Vaifanua threw in 15 points to lead the Thunder, while Sa’de Turlington was right behind her with 14 points in the victory.

Desert Hills jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter and held a 26-14 advantage at halftime. They kept up the pressure and were comfortably ahead 39-18 going into the final frame.

Denos said having big leads allows the Thunder to work through its offensive and defensive systems.

“We take the chances of working on stuff,” he added. “We’ve just got to take care of the ball and do the things we do. And don’t pick up any bad habits.”

The Reds were led in scoring by Annalyse Shimada’s seven points. Haylee Campbell scored six points, while Braylee Peterson and Emery Harrison made five points apiece.

Cedar saw its record fall to 3-8, 1-3 after the loss.

Snow Canyon 55, Pine View 51

Despite scoring just four points in the second quarter and trailing 25-20 at halftime, the Warriors rallied to win at Pine View in an active second half.

Freshman Olivia Hamlin led all scorers with 22 points for Snow Canyon. Natalie Olson contributed 11 points for the winner and Lainee Leavitt scored eight for the Warriors.

Snow Canyon won the third quarter 18-11 then survived to outscore the Panthers 17-15 in the final frame to secure the win.

The Warriors are right behind Desert Hills in the standings at 9-5, 4-1 after the win. Pine View remained in third place at 5-7, 2-2.

The Panthers had four total scorers in the loss, led by Ellie Norton’s 18 points including two 3-pointers. Ashlyn Clark scored 15, Emma Jensen netted 13 and Avery Gustin chipped in with five points for Pine View.

Dixie 56, Crimson Cliffs 40

At Dixie, the Flyers scored a quick layup off the opening tip and never trailed as they picked up their first region victory, a 56-40 decision over Crimson Cliffs.

By the midway point of the first quarter, Dixie had built an 11-1 lead. The Flyers had their share of layups and putbacks, but were also hitting from downtown. At one point, four of Dixie’s baskets in a row were all 3-pointers, including one that bounced several feet in the air off the back rim, twice.

Halfway through the second quarter, Dixie’s lead had expanded to 24-10, but the Mustangs then went on a 9-0 run to get within five points, 24-19. Dixie’s last two shots of the first half were both 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer to make it 30-24 at halftime.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Dixie led by 10 points, 41-31, but Crimson rallied to cut the lead to five again, 43-38, with just under six minutes remaining. However, the Mustangs didn’t score another field goal, managing just two free throws in the final six minutes as the Flyers pulled away for good.

Dixie finished with a total of eight 3-pointers made in the game. Kealah Faumuina led the way for the Flyers with 17 points, while Emily Tauililli added 15. The Mustangs were led by Samiyah Jones, who scored 11.

Dixie improved to 1-3 in Region 10 play with the win, tying the Flyers with three other teams in the lower part of the standings. Next Tuesday night’s action will see all four of the 1-3 teams facing each other, as Dixie hosts Hurricane while Crimson Cliffs hosts Cedar.

– written by Jeff Richards

Region 10 girls basketball standings (as of Jan. 14)

Desert Hills 5-0 (9-4) Snow Canyon 4-1 (9-5) Pine View 2-2 (5-7) Hurricane 1-3 (6-8) Crimson Cliffs 1-3 (3-9) Cedar 1-3 (3-8) Dixie 1-3 (4-7)

Next Tuesday’s games:

Hurricane at Dixie, 7 p.m.

Pine View at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

Cedar at Crimson Cliffs, 7 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.