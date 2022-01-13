2 crashes tangle traffic and result in 3 people being sent to the hospital

An Uber driver flipped her Jeep Wrangler on its side and was sent to the hospital on Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, Utah, Jan. 12, 2022 | Photo by Stephanie DeGraw, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two unrelated wrecks snarled traffic and resulted in three people being taken to St. George Regional Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

In the first incident, which happened at approximately 12:20 p.m., a male driver of a 2019 GMC white truck failed to obey a traffic signal on the Bluff Street overpass.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell said the driver was traveling northwest on the overpass, and when the light on the west side of the overpass turned red, “he didn’t stop for it.”

The other vehicle, a Ford Bronco was coming off southbound Interstate 15 at the time. The 16-year-old female driver was attempting to make a left turn on a green light onto Bluff, and her vehicle was struck by the GMC truck, Mitchell said.

The driver of the GMC was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal. He was also cited for failure to register or expired registration. Both drivers were transported to St. George Regional Hospital.

In the second incident, which happened a little after 2 p.m., police say a 27-year-old female Uber driver flipped her 2014 Cherokee Jeep Wrangler on its side in the area of 2450 E. Red Cliffs Drive.

“The driver said that her brakes were locking up,” Mitchell said, “so she panicked, changed lanes, impacted and ran up onto the curb. She hit two trees and flipped the vehicle onto the passenger side.”

Mitchell said the driver had an injury to her left elbow and was transported to the hospital.

