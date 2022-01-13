Jan. 20, 2022

Russell Bradshaw Shurtliff passed away in St. George, Utah, on Jan. 10, 2022, after a sudden illness at the age of 61. Russ was born in St. George to Richard and Helen Shurtliff and was welcomed by six sisters and one brother. His childhood was spent on the family farm in the Washington Fields. He grew up and received his education in St. George.

Russ spent his working years as a skilled heavy equipment operator. He loved music. His favorite performers were Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli and Pink Floyd. Russ was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks where he had many cherished friends. He served as the Exalted Ruler of Dixie Lodge 1743 from 2000-2001. He was very kind and received great joy in finding opportunities to serve. He was very patriotic and loved his country.

Russ is survived by his best friend and companion, Sue Somers Shurtliff; his children Neil, Tiffany, Leeann and Kyle; six grandchildren; his fur babies, Ryker and Willow all of whom he loved dearly; siblings, Nancy Winterton, Dixie Hamilton, Bryant Shurtliff, Virginia Starling, Margaret Shakespeare, Mary Jo Hafen and Ann Cox. Russ was welcomed on the other side by his parents, son-in-law, PJ LaCorti, and brother-in-law, Dick Winterton.

A graveside service will be held in the St. George Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you take the opportunity to reach out to your loved ones and show them how much you care.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SernityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.