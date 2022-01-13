Traffic impacts expected this Saturday for St. George Half Marathon

ST. GEORGE — The longest-running 13.1-mile race in Southern Utah returns Saturday morning with the 40th annual St. George Half Marathon

In order to inform the public of this event, the impending road restrictions and lane closures, as well as provide a layout of the runners’ course, the city of St. George issued a press release providing these details.

There will be no outright road closures, but some roads will be affected. The race begins at the Dixie Convention Center at 9 a.m. where runners will proceed to Riverside Drive.

One eastbound lane on Riverside Drive will be closed.

Runners will head south on River Road with a lane closure from Riverside to St. James Lane.

Runners will turn west on St. James, north on Lizzie Lane, south on 780 E., east on St. James before heading south on Point Drive.

Runners will head west on Fort Pierce Drive where there will be a limited flowing road closure from 9-11 a.m. between Point Drive and Bloomington Hills Drive.

Runners will continue south on Bloomington Hills Drive to Brigham Road. There will be cones the entire length of Bloomington Hills Drive.

Runners will then turn west on Brigham Road until 120 E., where they will head north. There will be a one-lane closure on Brigham Road from 9:25-11:30 a.m.

Runners will proceed to the paved city trails near 2580 S. and 60 E., which is where they will take the Virgin River Trail to the finish line.