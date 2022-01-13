Jan. 19, 1972 – Dec. 31, 2021

Our dear beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend Marcus Leroy Wayman passed away at Dixie Regional Hospital on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, surrounded by family.

Marcius was born Jan. 19, 1972, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Clarence Ian Wayman and Dorothy Ruth Dewegeli Wayman. The third oldest of 14 children. He was raised in a large and loving family. Marcus attended 12 years of school and graduated from Alta Academy in Sandy, Utah.

Marcus worked as a machinist for Western Precision for approximately 15 years before working as a machinist at FAM for a further 15 years where he became a master machinist. He was very good at math and problem-solving, which contributed to his efficiency and skill at his job that he took great pride in.

Marcus was very devoted to his family and loved spending time outdoors with his brothers Michael and Lorin riding four-wheelers and his side by side.

His strong will and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who know and loved him.

Marcus is survived by his mother Dorothy and three brothers: Andrew, Michael and Lorin. As well as eight sisters: Annette, Jennifer, Stephanie, Mary, Rebecca, Janelle, Amanda and Lindsey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Ian Wayman; sisters, Janice Louise Wayman and LaRissa Ruth Wayman; grandparents, Clarence Wayman Sr, Cloteel Wayman, Karl Dewegeli and Marie Dewegeli.

A dedication service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Issac Carling Memorial Park for his immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any contributions be made to the funeral services by calling Spilsbury Mortuary at 435-673-2454.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com