Icy road leads to rollover crash in Cedar Canyon

CEDAR CITY — A mother and her baby escaped serious injury on Thursday morning when the pickup truck the woman was driving slid on an icy road and rolled in Cedar Canyon.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Scott Mackelprang said the woman was heading up the canyon, eastbound on state Route 14 just past Woods Ranch, shortly before 10:30 a.m, when the incident occurred.

Mackelprang said it appears the truck, a white GMC Canyon pickup, hit a patch of ice and slid off the roadway to the right before rolling. The vehicle ended up on its roof in the eastbound lane, pointed in the opposite direction it had been heading.

The woman was evaluated by Gold Cross Ambulance personnel at the scene for injuries that were believed to be minor. The vehicle’s only other occupant, a baby that had been riding in a child safety seat, was reportedly unharmed.

No other vehicles were involved, although some passing motorists did stop to provide assistance until responders arrived.

Cedar City Fire Department personnel also responded and helped to clear the scene and direct traffic around the wreckage.

The pickup truck sustained significant damage and was later towed from the scene.

No citations were issued, but Mackelprang said the incident serves as a reminder to drivers to watch their speed on canyon roads.

“Even if it doesn’t look icy, it can be, especially in shady spots,” he said.

