Region 10 boys basketball: Snow Canyon remains unbeaten, Crimson Cliffs, Hurricane both snatch wins

ST. GEORGE — A leader of the pack emerged in Region 10 boys basketball Wednesday night.

Snow Canyon won a close, defensive game at Dixie to remain unbeaten and move atop the region standings.

Meanwhile, Crimson Cliffs won at home and Hurricane won on the road as local teams continued the battle for region supremacy.

Following are recaps of Wednesday night’s action.

Snow Canyon 45, Dixie 40

The Warriors and Flyers traded baskets all night, and neither team ever held a double-digit lead in the contest.

Snow Canyon led 10-9 after the first quarter, but Dixie battled back to take a 21-19 lead at halftime. The teams were tied 32-32 entering the fourth quarter.

“They don’t win that many games and beat 6A teams without being good players and being solid defenders,” Warriors coach Doug Meacham told St. George News after the win. “And they’re very well coached. It’s really, really hard to come win in this building.”

Dixie senior Cam Dyer made his presence known on both sides of the floor for Dixie, hitting a 3-pointer in the first quarter and sinking three buckets in the second.

Dyer led the Flyers with 14 points in the game. He also was a force on defense, active on each possession and blocking shots.

Snow Canyon countered with 6-foot-9 junior Lymon Simmons. Despite being saddled with two early fouls, Simmons led the visitors with 16 points, including a 3-pointer and a three-for-four mark from the free throw line.

Simmons said the Warriors always have to up their game against the Flyers.

“We just have to be aggressive and continue to play really hard against them,” he said. “We know it’s going to be really difficult playing a rival, but it’s really fun and I enjoy it.”

Snow Canyon won the fourth quarter 13-8 behind lockdown defense and a six-for-eight showing from the free throw line as Dixie tried to foul at the end to get more possessions.

Kyle Lemke scored eight points for Dixie and Jordan Roberts and Grant Carter scored seven points apiece for the Flyers.

The Warriors got solid contributions from Owen Mackay, who scored 11 points, Bowen Hammer (two 3-pointers) and Will Warner, who scored five points including a dagger 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Meacham praised his team’s depth and credited senior Zac Call with a key performance on defense against the Flyers.

“I feel like we have five guys that don’t play as much who could go to other places or play a lot,” Meachem said. “They come with such a great attitude.”

The Warriors are 15-0 overall and upped their Region 10 record to 4-0 after the win.

And yes, the players are thinking about going undefeated all season.

“That’s the plan,” Simmons said. “Yeah, that’s the goal, for sure.”

Crimson Cliffs 55, Pine View 47

The Mustangs never trailed in the game, taking a 36-23 lead over the visiting Panthers at halftime.

Following an abysmal six-point effort in the third quarter, Crimson Cliffs controlled the final frame and went on to victory.

Hudson Hawes led the Mustangs in scoring with 16 points, and Jordan Eaton was right behind him on the scoresheet with 13.

Meanwhile, the Panthers got a game-high 20 points from Griffen Shepherd and 10 points from Nash Schroeder in the loss.

Crimson Cliffs maintained a perfect 3-0 mark in Region 10 play after the win and improved to 9-3 overall.

Pine View slipped to 6-6, 1-2 after the defeat.

Hurricane 51, Desert Hills 45

The Tigers survived a second-half rally by the Thunder and held on for the road win.

Down 28-18 at halftime, Desert Hills got back into the game in the third quarter when Awsten Turnbow sank a 3-pointer and Eli Allred scored eight of his 11 points, including a 3-pointer.

The home team trailed 38-33 starting the fourth frame, but Hurricane secured the victory after Weston Larsen scored 17 points to lead the team in scoring. Owen Iloa contributed 12 points for the winners.

Desert Hills was paced by leading scorer Lincoln Holmes, who threw in a game-high 21 points in the defeat.

Hurricane evened its region record at 2-2 and moved its overall record up to 9-5 with the victory.

Desert Hills slipped to 4-9 overall and is still seeking its first win in region play.

Region 10 boys basketball standings (as of Jan. 12)

Snow Canyon, 4-0 (15-0) Crimson Cliffs, 3-0 (9-3) Dixie, 2-1 (10-3) Hurricane, 2-2 (9-5) Pine View, 1-2 (6-6) Cedar, 0-3 (6-7) Desert Hills, 0-4 (4-9)

Friday’s games:

Pine View at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.

Desert Hills at Cedar, 7 p.m.

Dixie at Crimson Cliffs, 7 p.m.

