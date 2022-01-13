George ‘Jud’ Nelson Daniels

Sept. 2, 1927 – Jan. 9, 2022

“It’s almost impossible to oversimplify.”

Born Sept. 2, 1927, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and died peacefully surrounded by his family on Jan. 9, 2022.

After serving time in the Navy Reserve as a lieutenant LTJG, dad earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Utah and master’s from Cal Berkeley. Dad forged ahead as a co-founder and lead designer of a notable Salt Lake-based architecture firm Edwards & Daniels, currently EDA, for which his “contributions to the architectural landscape were rooted in a modernist approach.”

Some notable works include the original Salt Lake City Main Public Library, the University of Utah Fine Arts & Architecture Building and numerous schools and libraries throughout Utah. His artistic excellence and legacy live on his buildings. Dad perfected his craft whether it was waterskiing every Sunday, water coloring, playing the piano or listening to classical music, studying Italian/French/Latin, earning his fine arts degree in 2001 and voraciously reading and consuming information. His many attributes were only surpassed by his family.

He concludes by saying, “I leave my paintings and my buildings to those that I love.”

Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Hooper and Frances Daniels. He leaves behind his loving family Kathy Snow, Janet Daniels (Bob), Cris Platt (Alex), Christopher Daniels (Sirahna), Brandee Morgan (John) and Ronda Baddley-Daniels. In addition to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George, Utah on Jan. 20 from 10-12 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.