Dec. 13, 1934 – Jan. 9, 2022

Darlene Wilder, 87, passed away Jan. 9, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born Dec. 13, 1934 in Cedar City, Utah, to John Maxwell and Luella Dodge.

Darlene lived in Cedar City until she was 9 years old when her family moved to Toquerville. She married the late Robert Stirling on Aug. 27, 1954 and moved to Las Vegas in 1963 where they raised their family, and she continued to cherish her dear friends and memories of that time. She graduated from Hurricane High School in 1953, studied at Southern Utah University, North Las Vegas Community College and graduated from Dana McKay Business College.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was loved and adored by all who knew her. She enjoyed traveling, family reunions, having lunch with friends, sewing, golfing, bowling, snow skiing, family history and created many family heirlooms through her love of ceramics.

She married Gene Wilder in the Las Vegas Temple on Nov. 24, 1990.

Darlene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many ward callings, as a church service missionary at the Bishop’s Storehouse and in the St. George Temple.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Gene; children, Cindy Perdue, Bradley R Stirling, Joni (Dave) Lilly, Jamie (Wane) Kittrell, Terry (Cindy) Wilder, Randy Wilder, Kimberly (Mark) Harris and Jennifer Wilder; 33 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jay (Peggy) Maxwell; and sister, Anna Lu (Duane) Klamm.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Jon and her husband, Robert.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 63 Toquerville Blvd. A visitation (at the same location) will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 and prior to her service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Toquerville City Cemetery, 119 Toquerville Blvd.

