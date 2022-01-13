‘We stand by our work’: Rose Concrete Coatings & Design installs custom flooring solutions that are built to last

Commercial floor project, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Rose Concrete Coatings & Design, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As a homeowner, you may be thinking of projects that can make your home more comfortable while increasing its resale value. New flooring can do wonders for living spaces both inside and outdoors.

When it comes to flooring, expect only the best from Rose Concrete Coatings & Design. Locally owned and serving Southern Utah since 2001, the company offers a wide range of custom flooring solutions designed to stand the test of time. Services include garage floor coatings, waterproof deck coatings, pool deck coatings, diamond-polished concrete and stains and sealers for patios and driveways.

“Our floors are not only low-cost, they’re built to last,” owner Sam Edwards said.

Homeowners often choose to apply their own coatings and stains to save money, but there’s a steep learning curve when it comes to DIY floorings. The results rarely last, Edwards said, adding that he takes pride in providing quality service and if he wouldn’t install a product at his own house, he won’t recommend it to a customer.

For garage floors, Rose Concrete Coatings & Design uses top-of-the-line industrial coatings that Edwards said are economical, beautiful and require little maintenance. Whether the existing floor is newly poured or has endured years of wear and tear, his crew will properly treat the concrete for guaranteed adhesion.

Concrete stains create the appearance of expensive flooring at a fraction of the cost, offering a unique and elegant option for both interior and exterior surfaces. Rose Concrete Coatings & Design also installs polished concrete floors for customers wanting the trendy industrial look.

Rose Concrete Coatings & Design offers nonslip cool deck coatings that reduce the risk of falls while also protecting concrete from deterioration. Edwards said the product lowers the surface temperature by approximately 20 degrees as compared to untreated concrete.

Solid surface decks are another practical and stylish outdoor option designed to withstand the elements. The polyurethane material is 100% waterproof, flexible and guaranteed not to crack.

All services are insured and satisfaction guaranteed. In fact, Edwards said he’s so confident in the quality of his products and installation that he’ll beat any competitor’s warranty by one full year.

“We do what we say, and we stand by our work,” he said.

By hiring Rose Concrete Coatings & Design, homeowners can rest assured that the work will be done efficiently, and done right the first time. Edwards personally estimates and bids every job, offering options and recommendations to suit each customer’s needs.

He said that although his company isn’t the cheapest in town, he’s competitively priced and only buys the highest quality materials. Decades of experience in the flooring industry is what differentiates Rose Concrete Coatings & Design from the rest. That’s why they’ve continued to build a reputation for excellence while other flooring providers have come and gone.

Edwards built the business from the ground up. He started fresh out of college, knocking on doors to advertise his products. Today, more than 20 years and thousands of satisfied customers later, Rose Concrete Coatings & Design is the premier local concrete flooring service. He now has nine employees, a few of whom have been with the company for over a decade.

Rose Concrete Coatings & Design has completed millions of square feet of flooring projects for homeowners throughout Southern Utah and Nevada, including St. George, Cedar City, Mesquite and surrounding communities. The company also handles large-scale commercial and industrial projects, having installed flooring at the Walmart Distribution Center in Hurricane and many restaurants and retail stores in the area.

“We know concrete,” Edwards said. “We’ve coated more concrete than any other company in Southern Utah.”

To schedule an estimate with Rose Concrete Coatings & Design, call 435-229-2920.

