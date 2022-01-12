Kanab man dies in Kane County rollover

Stock image | Photo by Matt Giush/iStock/Gettty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 51-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. Route 89 in Kane County on Tuesday evening.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol news release issued on Wednesday, the man was driving a black Honda Fit compact car and heading westbound at approximately 6 p.m. when it left the roadway to the right before overturning multiple times and coming to rest in the center of the roadway.

The incident occurred near mile marker 19, several miles west of the town of Big Water.

The driver of the vehicle was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected in the crash, UHP said. His name has not yet been released, but the statement said he was from Kanab. There were no other occupants, nor were any other vehicles involved, UHP reported.

Although impairment is not suspected, excessive speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, the UHP release added.

