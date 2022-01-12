June 12, 1935 – Jan. 5, 2022

Doris Shirley McGuire Mountford, 86, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, surrounded by her children. Doris was born June 12, 1935 in Park City, Utah, to Orson and Lila Wright McGuire. She married James Frank Mountford on June 11, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were the parents of four children.

She grew up in a large happy family in Daniel, Utah, in the home built by her grandfather McGuire. She graduated from Wasatch High School. In 1972, Doris and family moved from Heber City to St. George and have lived here ever since.

She worked in the family business as the bookkeeper for Classic Printing. After the death of her husband Jim, she became the managing partner of the business. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Primary teacher, Relief Society instructor, newsletter editor, librarian and greeter. She enjoyed gardening and had some of the most beautiful geraniums on the block. Mom loved watching the hummingbirds and the lizards that were in her garden. She liked to read and spend time in the desert and the mountains.

Doris is survived by a daughter, Peggy Watson (Scott), Sandy, Utah; sons, Kevin Mountford, San Diego, California and Kelly Mountford, St. George, Utah; daughter-in-law, Karen G. Mountford, Gilbert, Arizona; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her three sisters and brother also survive her.

Her husband, Jim and son, Jeffrey, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. Friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. Internment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, Utah.

Her family wishes to thank the ER and ICU doctors and staff at St. George Regional Hospital and Dr. Michael Galindo, the nurses and staff of KPC Promise of Salt Lake for their special care of Doris.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Doris’ guest book at this link.