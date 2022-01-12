State fire marshal completes investigation into bus fire in Veyo that left 3 severely injured

Scene of a fire that engulfed a bus converted into a travelling home, Veyo, Utah, Dec. 28, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Amanda Hawley, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to an investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, a fire that engulfed a converted bus in Veyo on Dec. 27 was caused by an industrial propane heater that vented overheated gases into the bus.

The fire in the vehicle occupied by a family of six left the father, Kyle Copeland, severely burned after witnesses said he went back into the vehicle to rescue his 11-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son who were still inside the burning bus.

Copeland and the two children all remain at University Medical Center in Las Vegas after several surgeries. The 3-year-old was taken off a ventilator over the weekend, and all three are conscious and now able to sit up but remain wrapped head-to-toe in bandages.

Todd Hohbein, a section manager with the Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office, told St. George News the heater was meant for a large building and had emergency vents at the top meant to blow out superheated air in the event the gases inside exerted too much pressure.

“A cold propane heater could expand too quickly,” Hohbein said. “The emergency vents heating element on top of the tank was blowing warm air into the bus like a blowtorch.”

It was a cold night between Christmas and New Year’s in Veyo, with a temperature around 31 degrees at the time of the fire. The family had converted the former city bus into a traveling home using off-the-shelf equipment, including an industrial propane heater.

Hohbein said a day after the fire in Veyo, a similar fire in a recreation vehicle in Salt Lake City involving an industrial propane heater left two people and a dog dead. In recent weeks, there have been several RV fires both in the state and nationwide involving heating equipment.

Hohbein said it is important that owners of RVs and other mobile dwellings use either the heating equipment that came with the vehicle or heaters designed for vehicles.

“Propane heaters are meant for large applications. They’re not meant for small space,” Hohbein said, though he emphasized what happened with the Copeland family is not negligence but a tragedy.

“This was purely an accident. It can happen to anybody,” he said. “It was unbelievably tragic.”

