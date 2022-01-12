TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Jan. 14-16
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Red Dirt Girls: Peace’d Together | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Dixie Watercolor Society Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Kirton McConkie, 301 N. 200 East, Suite 3A, St. George.
- Friday, noon to 4 p.m. | “Photography: Light and Life.” | Admission: Free | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Light and Shadow | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Arts to Zion Tour | Admission: Free | Location: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | à la cARTe St. George Art Stroll | Admission: Free | Location: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Scott DeHart Artist Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Kane County Business Summit | Admission: $20 | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Etheric Gong Journey | Admission: $25 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, noon to 7 p.m., Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. | Clay Con West | Admission: $20-$150 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Ramada Cedar City, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $22 | Location: Awakened Soul, 2303 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | West Side Story | Admission: $25 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time | Admission: $8-$50 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C., St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | St. George Heritage Day | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Social Hall, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 8:30-11:30 a.m. | Utah Farm & Food Conference Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Festival Hall, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lush Foot Pampering Luncheon | Admission: $88 | Location: CBD American Shaman, 1973 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite J, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Gala | Admission: $120-$170 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: $10 | Location: Blues Katz Rock n’ Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Blaze | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | American Thunder | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | Jazz Night | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | The Green Family | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, 6-9 p.m. | Sky Allen | Admission: Free | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 4-6 p.m. PST | Frothy Freedom Happy Hour with Sam Peters | Admission: Free | Location: 1880 Grille at Conestoga Golf Club, 1499 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST | Mesquite Motor Mania | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Big ’80s Party featuring DJ Bueller | Admission: $10 (18+ only) | Location: Blues Katz Rock N Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Saturday Night Karaoke with DJ Janelle | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | St. George Half Marathon | Admission: $10-$85 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Intro to Defensive Handgun | Admission: $64.99 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Intro to Defensive Carbine | Admission: $64.99 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Kanab Line Dance Class | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Kanab Center Gym, 180 E. 100 North, Kanab.
