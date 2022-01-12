TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
January 12, 2022

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | Jan. 14-16

Art           

Education/enlightenment

  • Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Kane County Business Summit | Admission: $20 | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.
  • Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Etheric Gong Journey | Admission: $25 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, noon to 7 p.m., Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. | Clay Con West | Admission: $20-$150 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Ramada Cedar City, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $22 | Location: Awakened Soul, 2303 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.

Entertainment                  

  • Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | West Side Story | Admission: $25 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time | Admission: $8-$50 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C., St. George.
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | St. George Heritage Day | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Social Hall, 212 N. Main St., St. George.

Foods/vendors/charity

Music

  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: $10 | Location: Blues Katz Rock n’ Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Blaze | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | American Thunder | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
  • Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | Jazz Night | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | The Green Family | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Sunday, 6-9 p.m. | Sky Allen | Admission: Free | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 4-6 p.m. PST | Frothy Freedom Happy Hour with Sam Peters | Admission: Free | Location: 1880 Grille at Conestoga Golf Club, 1499 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Mesquite, Nevada.
  • Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST | Mesquite Motor Mania | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
  • Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Big ’80s Party featuring DJ Bueller | Admission: $10 (18+ only) | Location: Blues Katz Rock N Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Saturday Night Karaoke with DJ Janelle | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active/sporting   

  • Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | St. George Half Marathon | Admission: $10-$85 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Intro to Defensive Handgun | Admission: $64.99 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Intro to Defensive Carbine | Admission: $64.99 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Kanab Line Dance Class | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Kanab Center Gym, 180 E. 100 North, Kanab.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!