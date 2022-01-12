Does your Wi-Fi experience need an upgrade? Stay connected with high-speed solutions from InfoWest

Stock image | Photo by metamorworks/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As Southern Utah’s “Internet People,” the experts at InfoWest are committed to providing the ultimate internet experience one customer at a time.

As families everywhere adjust to a “new normal,” both parents and kids are spending long hours in front of a screen working, learning and staying connected. If your current internet connection is crawling, get rid of the slow-streaming blues for good with blazing speeds from InfoWest.

“The pandemic really did change things,” said Jeff Ferrin, director of support operations for InfoWest. “More people have the opportunity to work from home than ever before, which led to us having to beef up our systems that supply the internet we serve them with.”

With more people and devices connected to home Wi-Fi than ever before, it might be time for an upgrade.

Get the speed you need

Whether you’re experiencing Zoom glitches or buffering movies, nobody likes slow, laggy internet. More than just frustrating, it could also cost you precious time when you’re handling large files for school or work.

InfoWest helps customers keep up with today’s fast-paced digital world by offering reliable Wi-Fi for all your devices. Ferrin said their residential internet service is faster than ever before in Southern Utah, with no data caps, no bandwidth metering and speeds up to 100 megabits per second.

InfoWest makes house calls

InfoWest is the only internet service provider in Southern Utah with a fully local support staff, Ferrin said. All of the nearly 100 employees that make up their team, from field technicians to customer service representatives, live in the communities they serve. Customers can call the InfoWest hotline 24/7 for technical help or to schedule a service visit.

InfoWest technicians are trained to identify each household’s internet priorities. Whether they’re streaming, gaming, telecommuting or even running a business from home, Ferrin said that knowing how customers use their connection helps technicians cater suggestions to their needs and streamline their network.

Managed router services

InfoWest also provides managed router services to residential internet customers. Managed routers offer advanced features like gigabit capability for fiber subscribers, dual-band connectivity and Voice over Internet Protocol ports.

“Our managed router service gives us tools that we can use to find the problems plaguing people’s connections,” Ferrin said. “It’s another resource for minimizing issues.”

Tips for boosting your bandwidth

Whether you choose a budget internet plan that offers basic speeds or blazing gigabit fiber, there are steps you can take to ensure you’re getting the most out of it. Ferrin said most customers know exactly how many phones, computers and smart TVs they’re using, but devices running in the background may be undermining both connection speed and strength.

Be aware of what’s connected to your home network. Any device with Wi-Fi connectivity, from the Amazon Echo to the Nest thermostat, is taking some of your bandwidth – even if you’re not actively using it. If you want more speed and greater reliability, take the devices you don’t need offline.

As Southern Utah’s first internet service provider, InfoWest has been keeping the community connected since 1994. The internet has changed dramatically over the last quarter-century, and InfoWest has been at the forefront of many of those changes. Ferrin said the company is well known for reinvesting heavily in their network to ensure they remain on the cutting edge of the ever-changing tech landscape while providing the best security and speed available.

Learn more about InfoWest’s products, services and community outreach on their website.

