14th annual Mesquite Motor Mania rolls into town; over 900 cars expected

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Mesquite Gaming and the Mesquite Resort Association are once again partnering with the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association for the 14th annual Mesquite Motor Mania this weekend.

The streets of Mesquite, Nevada, will host nearly 1,000 custom automobiles, vintage hot rods and classic cars between Friday and Sunday. The three-day event will feature roaring engines, slow drags and burnout competitions, as well as open header cruises and additional exhibitions.

“Mesquite Motor Mania is set to prove once again that car lovers and family entertainment seekers have a wonderful event to experience every year in Mesquite, Nevada,” said Christian Adderson, assistant general manager for Mesquite Gaming. “It’s always fun to see these beautiful cars and incredible people converge in our city to turn back the clock and enjoy some of the coolest cars of all time.”

Mesquite Motor Mania is free and open to the public. The event will give away more than $15,000 in cash and prizes for the car show participants. For more information and a full schedule of events, please visit the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino website.

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel-Casino-Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates the Palms Golf Club and the CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables and 70,000 square feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit the Mesquite Gaming website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.