Looking for a new job? Virtual job fair to be held Thursday offers thousands of openings in Utah

Composite image. Background photo by Marchmeena29/iStock/Getty Images Plus. Inset left public domain photo from Unsplash . Inset center photo by smodj/iStock/Getty Images Plus. Inset right public domain from Pixabay , St. George News

ST. GEORGE —The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday. Nearly 100 Utah employers are hiring for thousands of open positions statewide and will participate in the free online event, according to a press release issued by the department.

“If finding a new job is on your new year’s resolution list, we encourage you to attend the virtual job fair,” Liz Carver, workforce development division director, said in the news release. “It’s a great opportunity to meet with multiple employers all in one place.”

Historically, January has been the busiest time of year for job seekers. Many employers are hiring again after slowing down during the holidays, and many job seekers are ready to start the year with a job or career change.

Full-time and part-time job openings are available in many industries including health care, banking, retail, hospitality, transportation, government and many more. Find a complete list of participating employers at this link.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume.

Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at this link and create an account or sign in to ‘my Job Search.’ On the day of the event, log back in to ‘my Job Search’ to join.

The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.