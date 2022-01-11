Police: Car ends up on side after driver tries to ‘beat the light’ in Hurricane

The result of a left-turn collision at the intersection of Main Street and State Street in Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 11, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver’s left turn in the intersection of State Street and Main Street in Hurricane resulted in a crash Tuesday evening that left one of the vehicles on its side.

Around 6:25 p.m., a Mitsubishi hatchback’s driver attempted to make a left turn from State Street onto southbound Main Street, Hurricane City Police Officer Dan Raddatz said. The driver was allegedly trying to “beat the light” when the Mitsubishi collided with a northbound Honda Odyssey minivan, he said.

The impact caused the Mitsubishi hatchback to end up on its side, yet no injuries were reported related to of the car’s driver or those in the minivan, Raddatz said.

Overall damage to each vehicle was also described as being relatively minor compared to what it could have been otherwise, Raddatz said.

Traffic through the intersection was impacted due to a part of it being partially blacked by the crash scene until it was cleared by 7:10 p.m.

The driver of the Mitsubishi hatchback was cited for failure to yield, Raddatz added.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Photo Gallery

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.