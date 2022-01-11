Police: Car ends up on side after driver tries to ‘beat the light’ in Hurricane

The result of a left-turn collision at the intersection of Main Street and State Street in Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 11, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — A driver’s left turn in the intersection of State Street and Main Street in Hurricane resulted in a crash Tuesday evening that left one of the vehicles on its side.
Around 6:25 p.m., a Mitsubishi hatchback’s driver attempted to make a left turn from State Street onto southbound Main Street, Hurricane City Police Officer Dan Raddatz said. The driver was allegedly trying to “beat the light” when the Mitsubishi collided with a northbound Honda Odyssey minivan, he said.
The impact caused the Mitsubishi hatchback to end up on its side, yet no injuries were reported related to of the car’s driver or those in the minivan, Raddatz said.
Overall damage to each vehicle was also described as being relatively minor compared to what it could have been otherwise, Raddatz said.
Traffic through the intersection was impacted due to a part of it being partially blacked by the crash scene until it was cleared by 7:10 p.m.
The driver of the Mitsubishi hatchback was cited for failure to yield, Raddatz added.
This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Photo Gallery
The result of a left-turn collision at the intersection of Main Street and State Street in Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 11, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
The result of a left-turn collision at the intersection of Main Street and State Street in Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 11, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
The result of a left-turn collision at the intersection of Main Street and State Street in Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 11, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.