March 13, 1940 – Jan. 7, 2022

John Clyde Bradshaw, 81, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Clyde was born March 13, 1940, in Hurricane, Utah, to John Clarence Bradshaw and Leila (Cottam) Bradshaw. He married Bernice Hall on June 21, 1969, in the St. George Temple.

Clyde grew up in Hurricane with his two older sisters Catherine and Leora. As a small child he looked forward to spending his summers on his family’s dry farm exploring on Smith Mesa above the town of Virgin. His baptism in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took place in the La Verkin Hot Springs on March 27, 1948. Growing up he enjoyed the outdoors, spending time scouting, and helping his family with gardening, harvesting wheat on the Mesa and picking fruits and nuts.

He met Bernice Hall in the late-1960’s and after a few years of dating, they were married. Clyde and Bernice started their family in Hurricane, where he helped his mother with her outside chores such as gardening, irrigation, pruning and harvesting fruit and nut trees, and cutting of firewood. Clyde and Bernice raised six children, and while their primary residence was in Hurricane, he often had to find work in other locations which took the family to Corona, California, Ogden, Utah, Needles, California, and Kingman, Arizona, before permanently moving back to Hurricane.

Clyde was devoted to his faith and family. He rigorously attended and supported his church through numerous activities and callings. He ensured his children had opportunities in scouting, 4-H, church youth activities, outings with school, sports, and band. He kept up a garden, fruit & nut trees, and maintained acreage on Smith Mesa. Throughout his life he enjoyed the outdoors, especially the National parks, where many a family vacation was held.

Clyde is survived by his children: Russell Neil Bradshaw, of Hurricane, Utah, Brent Allen Bradshaw, of St. George, Utah, Robert Shawn Bradshaw, of Redlands, California, Justin Lee Bradshaw, of Aurora, Colorado, James Kevin Bradshaw, of Hurricane, Utah, Michelle Lyn Bradshaw, of Hurricane, Utah; grandson’s Taylor Cole Bradshaw, Chase William Bradshaw, Clyben Neil Bradshaw; and sister Leora Schiess of St. George, Utah.

He is preceded in death by his Father John Clarence Bradshaw; Mother Leila (Cottam) Bradshaw; sister Catherine Jones and his wife Bernice (Hall) Bradshaw.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, from 6-8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 14th Ward chapel 155 E. 1050 N., Hurricane, Utah. A second viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. also at 14th ward chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the same church location.

Interment will take place in Hurricane City Cemetery following service.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Clyde’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com